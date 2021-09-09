Fannie Mae Announces Sale of Non-Performing Loans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced its latest sale of non-performing loans as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio, including the company's eighteenth Community Impact Pool (CIP). CIPs are typically smaller pools of loans that are geographically focused and marketed to encourage participation by non-profit organizations, minority- and women-owned businesses (MWOBs), and smaller investors.

The four larger pools include approximately 11,400 loans totaling $1.7 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), and the CIP contains approximately 140 loans totaling $45.2 million in UPB. The CIP consists of loans geographically located in the New York area. All pools are available for purchase by qualified bidders. This sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

Bids are due on the four larger pools on October 5, 2021 and on the CIP on October 19, 2021.

Among other elements, terms of Fannie Mae's non-performing loan transactions require the buyer of the non-performing loans to pursue loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable for borrowers. All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan. In the event a foreclosure cannot be prevented, the owner of the loan must market the property to owner-occupants and non-profits before offering it to investors, similar to Fannie Mae's FirstLook® program.

Interested bidders are invited to register for future announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

