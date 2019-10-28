Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on October 31, 2019. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode.

The company's third quarter 2019 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Event day and time:

Thursday, October 31, 2019

8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast instructions:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1268170&tp_key=06f90a111d

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line instructions:

United States: 888-965-8995

Passcode: 28992174#

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

