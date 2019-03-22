Fannie Mae Prices a $718.5 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M4) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2019 totaling $718.5 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 21, 2019.

"In a week marked by heavy new issuance, a rate rally, and end-of-quarter portfolio constraints, we were pleased that so many of our GeMS investors were able to participate in this month's transaction," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Credit Pricing. "The M4 included a group of ARM 7-6 collateral – a floating-rate product designed for smaller borrowers. Our ability to successfully resecuritize this production ensures access to capital for an important subset of borrowers."

All classes of FNA 2019-M4 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price FA $200,502,339 6.29 3.041 Floater/AFC L+56 99.79 FX $200,502,339 0.55 0.178 WAC IO Not offered Not offered A1 $63,045,500 7.60 2.942 FIX S+48 100.00 A2 $454,975,000 11.76 3.610 FIX S+72 102.99 X $518,020,500 10.82 0.499 WAC/IO Not offered Not offered Total $718,522,839











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $200,502,339 Collateral: 30 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: IL (20.5%), TX (13.2%), MS (9.3%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.51x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 74.4%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $518,020,500 Collateral: 52 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (33.4%), OH (15.5%), FL (7.0%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.33x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 70.8%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M4) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country.

