Fannie Mae Prices a $803 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M14) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) priced its tenth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2018 totaling $803 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on November 7, 2018.

"We were pleased to get the M14 done in a week crowded with competing issuances across asset classes," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Pricing. "In a saturated new issuance market, we appreciate the flexibility of the DUS program to issue both single-loan, single-security MBS and multi-class REMICs."

All classes of FNA 2018-M14 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $37,125,000 6.27 3.577 WAC S+39 100.2 A2 $765,887,243 9.70 3.577 WAC S+66 97.8 Total $803,012,243











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $803,012,243 Collateral: 52 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (44.24%), FL (9.57%), MD (8.07%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.80x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 58.3%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M14) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

