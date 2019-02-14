Fannie Mae Prices a $912.7 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M2) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) priced its second Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2019 totaling $912.7 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on February 19, 2019.

"The M2 introduced a new GeMS structure to the market with the creation of the A3 tranche," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "This structure demonstrates the flexibility of the GeMS program to respond to reverse inquiry, while also keeping the program's workhorse product – the A2 – available to investors. We continue to work with our broker dealers to innovate structures that will broaden our investor base and optimize execution."

All classes of FNA 2019-M2 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average Life Coupon

(%) Coupon Type Spread Offered

Price

A1 $55,200,000 6.00 3.024 FIX S+44 100.00 A2 $657,490,878 9.60 3.631 WAC S+63 103.21 A3 $200,000,000 9.74 3.480 FIX S+58 101.94 X $55,200,000 5.94 0.607 WAC/IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $200,000,000 9.24 0.151 WAC/IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $912,690,878











Group 1 Collateral

UPB: $912,690,878 Collateral: 99 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (28.4%), TX (10.7%), OR (6.7%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.67x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 59.6%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M2) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

