Fannie Mae Prices Its 100th Multifamily GeMS DUS REMIC ($870 Million FNA 2020-M34)
Jul 17, 2020, 11:00 ET
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its seventh Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $869.6 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on July 15, 2020.
"The FNA 2020-M34 transaction marks Fannie Mae's 100th GeMS REMIC re-securitization," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Fannie Mae began using the program's re-securitization execution to create block-sized, geographically diverse, near-par-priced tranches to meet investor demands and increase the liquidity of the Multifamily DUS MBS program. We are grateful to our community of GeMS investors who have been with us through the development of the program, and to our broker-dealer community who have helped grow our Multifamily REMIC program through the 74 ACES deals issued since 2011. The M34 deal, with its two groups of re-REMICed collateral demonstrates the flexibility of Fannie Mae's REMIC execution and its ability to help the community to weather the current rate environment. We look forward to continuing to innovate and increase liquidity in the Agency CMBS space."
All classes of FNA 2020-M34 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:
|
Class
|
Original Face
|
Weighted Average Life
|
Coupon (%)
|
Coupon
|
Spread
|
Offered
|
AV1
|
$8,813,000
|
3.85
|
0.535
|
Fixed
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
AV2
|
$148,108,912
|
6.69
|
0.861
|
Fixed
|
S+42
|
100
|
X1
|
$156,921,912
|
6.06
|
1.577
|
WAC IO
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
A1
|
$2,339,000
|
4.56
|
0.747
|
Fixed
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
A2
|
$325,241,515
|
8.68
|
1.350
|
Fixed
|
Not Available
|
Not Available
|
X2
|
$327,580,515
|
8.15
|
1.529
|
WAC IO
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
3A2
|
$110,000,000
|
7.70
|
0.962
|
Fixed
|
S+46
|
100
|
X3
|
$110.000,000
|
7.21
|
2.473
|
WAC IO
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
APT
|
$275,094,000
|
8.27
|
1.284
|
Fixed
|
Not Available
|
Not Available
|
X4
|
$275,094,000
|
5.39
|
2.319
|
WAC IO
|
Not Offered
|
Not Offered
|
Total
|
$869,596,427
|
Group 1 Collateral
|
UPB:
|
$156,921,913
|
Collateral:
|
25 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
|
Geographic Distribution:
|
CA (42.23%), GA (13.26%), SC (7.32%)
|
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
|
1.86x
|
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
|
63.6%
|
Group 2 Collateral
|
UPB:
|
$4,496,161,901
|
Collateral:
|
5 REMIC Certificates and 7 Fannie Mae DUS MBS (309
|
Fannie Mae DUS MBS)
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 1:
|
FNA 2019-M9-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$100,000,000
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 2:
|
FNA 2019-M22-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$75,000,000
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 3:
|
FNA 2019-M5-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$44,190,923
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 4:
|
FNA 2019-M12-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$21,111,232
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 5:
|
FNA 2019-M7-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$20,500,000
|
Geographic Distribution:
|
NC (73.73%), CA (14.94%), TX (6.93%)
|
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
|
1.6x
|
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
|
67.8%
|
Group 3 Collateral
|
UPB:
|
$532,943,206
|
Collateral:
|
1 REMIC Certificate (18 Green Fannie Mae DUS MBS)
|
Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 1:
|
FNA 2018-M8-A2
|
Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class:
|
$110,000,000
|
Geographic Distribution:
|
CA (30.07%), WA (28.55%), MI (8.92%)
|
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
|
2.01x
|
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
|
63%
|
Group 4 Collateral
|
UPB:
|
$275,094,000
|
Collateral:
|
10 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
|
Geographic Distribution:
|
CA (40.85%), IL (19.99%), SC (12.26%)
|
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):
|
1.83x
|
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):
|
68.4%
For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M34) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html
