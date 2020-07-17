Fannie Mae Prices Its 100th Multifamily GeMS DUS REMIC ($870 Million FNA 2020-M34)

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its seventh Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $869.6 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on July 15, 2020.

"The FNA 2020-M34 transaction marks Fannie Mae's 100th GeMS REMIC re-securitization," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Fannie Mae began using the program's re-securitization execution to create block-sized, geographically diverse, near-par-priced tranches to meet investor demands and increase the liquidity of the Multifamily DUS MBS program. We are grateful to our community of GeMS investors who have been with us through the development of the program, and to our broker-dealer community who have helped grow our Multifamily REMIC program through the 74 ACES deals issued since 2011. The M34 deal, with its two groups of re-REMICed collateral demonstrates the flexibility of Fannie Mae's REMIC execution and its ability to help the community to weather the current rate environment. We look forward to continuing to innovate and increase liquidity in the Agency CMBS space."

All classes of FNA 2020-M34 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread Offered

Price AV1 $8,813,000 3.85 0.535 Fixed Not Offered Not Offered AV2 $148,108,912 6.69 0.861 Fixed S+42 100 X1 $156,921,912 6.06 1.577 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $2,339,000 4.56 0.747 Fixed Not Offered Not Offered A2 $325,241,515 8.68 1.350 Fixed Not Available Not Available X2 $327,580,515 8.15 1.529 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered 3A2 $110,000,000 7.70 0.962 Fixed S+46 100 X3 $110.000,000 7.21 2.473 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered APT $275,094,000 8.27 1.284 Fixed Not Available Not Available X4 $275,094,000 5.39 2.319 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $869,596,427











Group 1 Collateral



UPB: $156,921,913 Collateral: 25 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (42.23%), GA (13.26%), SC (7.32%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.86x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.6%

Group 2 Collateral UPB: $4,496,161,901 Collateral: 5 REMIC Certificates and 7 Fannie Mae DUS MBS (309

Fannie Mae DUS MBS) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 1: FNA 2019-M9-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $100,000,000 Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 2: FNA 2019-M22-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $75,000,000 Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 3: FNA 2019-M5-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $44,190,923 Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 4: FNA 2019-M12-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $21,111,232 Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 5: FNA 2019-M7-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $20,500,000 Geographic Distribution: NC (73.73%), CA (14.94%), TX (6.93%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.6x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 67.8%

Group 3 Collateral UPB: $532,943,206 Collateral: 1 REMIC Certificate (18 Green Fannie Mae DUS MBS) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 1: FNA 2018-M8-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $110,000,000 Geographic Distribution: CA (30.07%), WA (28.55%), MI (8.92%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 2.01x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63%

Group 4 Collateral UPB: $275,094,000 Collateral: 10 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (40.85%), IL (19.99%), SC (12.26%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.83x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 68.4%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M34) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html

