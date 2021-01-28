Fannie Mae Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality' by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, earning a 100 percent score on its 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the seventh consecutive year. The annual benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality for more than 1,000 U.S. companies.

"We're honored to again be recognized by the HRC Foundation as stalwart advocates for LGBTQ equality," said Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "Fannie Mae's social mission is rooted in equal opportunity, respect, diversity, and inclusion. We will continue to cultivate these values as cornerstones of Fannie Mae's culture not only for our valuable employees but also our vendors, business partners, and customers as we continue to promote a more diverse and inclusive U.S. housing sector."

Fannie Mae's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion advance the company's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and industry. Fannie Mae's ongoing internal and external initiatives include:

Attracting, engaging, and retaining a diverse workforce.

Supporting employee resource groups—including the LGBTQ Live Openly group—as they encourage professional development, cultural awareness, and community service, and give employees of all backgrounds and interests a chance to connect, learn, and grow while furthering the company's mission and business objectives.

Expanding opportunities for employees and diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners, as outlined in the company's Equal Opportunity in Employment and Contracting Statement.

Sponsoring the Future Housing Leaders program, which connects college students with diverse backgrounds to paid internship and entry-level job opportunities in the housing industry offered by top employers who are actively engaged in promoting diversity in their workforce.

Diversity and inclusion oversight, programming, engagement, strategic planning, metrics, and reporting.

Influencing and affecting corporate policies, practices, programs, and solutions to advance systemic racial equity within the housing industry.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and, corporate social responsibility.

The complete 2021 CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

