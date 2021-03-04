Fannie Mae Recognizes 31 Mortgage Servicing Partners for Operational Excellence, Customer Value
Mar 04, 2021, 11:44 ET
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the 2020 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, which recognized 31 mortgage servicers for operational servicing excellence and customer value. Established in 2011, the STAR Program awards assess Fannie Mae servicers based on three operational and performance areas: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management.
"It's an honor to recognize 31 of our servicing partners as 2020 STAR Program award recipients for their respective commitments to customer service and industry best practices," said Malloy Evans, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "While mortgage servicers always play an essential role in preventing foreclosures and providing housing assistance, their work was absolutely critical last year as homeowners dealt with job losses, reductions in income, illness, and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Servicer contributions will continue to be vital while we work to keep people in their homes and stabilize the U.S. housing market as the pandemic persists."
The STAR Program is a framework that measures servicer competency, capacity, and overall performance. It is designed to help our servicers quickly identify opportunities for improvement by comparing their performance relative to other servicers, and monitor progress and trends against key indicators selected to reflect Fannie Mae's current business objectives.
The 2020 STAR Program recipients are:
General Servicing
- Arvest Bank Group, Inc.
- Associated Banc-Corp
- Bank of America Corporation
- Broker Solutions, Inc
- Cenlar Capital Corporation
- Citizens Bank
- Colonial Savings, FA
- Computershare Limited
- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc.
- Fidelity Bank
- Fifth Third Bancorp
- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
- Freedom Mortgage Corporation
- Guild Mortgage Company, LLC
- LoanCare, LLC
- M&T Bank Corporation
- PennyMac Corp.
- Provident Funding Associates, LP
- Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
- Stone Point Capital, LLC / Home Point Financial Corporation
- Trustmark Corporation
- Wright-Patt Credit Union
Timeline Management
- Bayview Financial Holdings, LP
General Servicing and Solution Delivery
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
- Quicken Loans, Inc.
- Regions Financial Corp.
- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
- Truist Bank
General Servicing and Timeline Management
- Wells Fargo and Company
Solution Delivery and Timeline Management
- Mr. Cooper
General Servicing, Solution Delivery and Timeline Management Recognition
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
