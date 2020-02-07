Fanny Mayahue-Thomas's New Book Cuando La Virgen Me Dio La Espalda, Is An Evoking Tome Of Childhood Memories And Painful Circumstances That Tested The Author's Faith

Published by Page Publishing, Fanny Mayahue-Thomas's new book Cuando la Virgen Me Dio la Espalda will intrigue and inspire readers through the author's retelling of real-life events of human resilience amid spiritual dubiety.

Consumers who wish to understand the true meaning of being spiritually steadfast especially during confusion and hardships in life can purchase Cuando la Virgen Me Dio la Espalda in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

