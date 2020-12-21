Fanny Mayahuel-Thomas's new book "At Her Back" is a riveting memoir about the author's life as a child that shaped her views and character.

Author Mayahuel-Thomas imparts her sentiments on spirituality and religion by looking back to her memories in youth: "'At Her Back (Cuando la Virgen Me Dio la Espalda)' is an autobiographical book about the resilience of the human spirit. The story is told through the eyes of Fanny as a child. The many difficult moments that she experienced would make her question spirituality and religion."

Published by Page Publishing, Fanny Mayahuel-Thomas's engrossing tale is a must-read for people looking for the true essence of spiritual faith and its significance in human life that seem to change with the tides of life.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "At Her Back" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

