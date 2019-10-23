Fanplayr strengthens its global presence with the opening of an Australian branch in Sydney

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanplayr, an American company, founded in 2011 in Palo Alto, that converts online users into buyers thanks to Behavioural Data analysis, announces the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia.

After the opening of the New York office at the beginning of the year, Fanplayr takes another step in its market expansion with the opening of a new office in Sydney. The Australian office will be managed by Sasha Auzins as Regional Sales Director, who will deal with the Australian and New Zealand markets, reporting directly to Derek Adelman, Founder & VP APAC of Fanplayr.

Sasha Auzins, has been working for more than twenty years in the sales and business development area of the digital industry, with relevant work experiences in different realities such as the marketing consultancy Elaboration, that himself founded in 2013, and the REA Group, a leading digital company, specialized in real estate where he had the role of Sales & Strategy Manager.

"Fanplayr is growing and the regional expansion reflects the constant growth of the Company during 2019, in terms of turnover," commented Simon Yencken, Founder & CEO of Fanplayr. "The Australian and New Zealand markets represent an opportunity for us to grow further and it is therefore essential to have a professional like Sasha, who knows them perfectly. I am sure that he will be able to take advantage of interesting business opportunities and establish long-term partnerships with new customers."

Founded in 2011 in Palo Alto, California, Fanplayr (https://www.fanplayr.com/) has received more than $8 million in funding. The senior management team is comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs with multiple technology IPOs behind them. Today, it employs 30 people worldwide and has a fast-growing sales network in Europe, North America, Latin America and APAC. Fanplayr's mission is to make online user behavioural data effectively and measurably actionable. Fanplayr is a leader in real-time segmentation solutions and helps its customers customize their relationships with their users by making each session unique. Fanplayr improves the conversion rate of its customers' sites by improving performance across all sources of paid and organic traffic, both managed and self-service. Fanplayr is the ideal tool for media agencies and direct customers in the fields of travel, telecommunications, automotive, fashion, retail, finance, insurance, energy utilities and electronic retail.

