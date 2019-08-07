Fans Nationwide Celebrate Lucille Ball's Birthday By Making One-Night-Only 'I Love Lucy' Cinema Event into a Box-Office Smash

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers across the country made it clear on Tuesday night: They love Lucy!

The Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment presentation of "I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration" was one of Tuesday's biggest hits at the domestic box office, attracting more than 60,000 fans into movie theaters nationwide.

"I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration" brought together five classic episodes of "I Love Lucy," along with a brand-new featurette on the colorization of the inimitable TV classic. The compilation was screened on August 6, Lucille Ball's 108th birthday, and grossed an estimated $777,645 – ranking it #6 at the box office for the day against all other major film releases.

With "I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration," Fathom Events has continued a record-breaking year that has included the two highest-grossing classic films in event cinema history, "The Wizard of Oz" and "Gone With the Wind." "I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration" played a single performance in most of the 660+ locations that screened the event, with some locations adding showtimes and auditoriums to meet fan demand.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt stated, "The incredible performance of 'I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration' demonstrates the enormous appeal of experiencing classic television on the big screen, and Fathom Events' commitment to innovation and creativity in both the broadcast and cinema industries. Stay tuned for more big news from us in this space very soon!"

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment will also be bringing

I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection to DVD August 13. The collection will include 16 full-length colorized episodes of "I Love Lucy," including those from the Fathom Events screening event.

