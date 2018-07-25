FansTime (FTI) Lands on Huobi Korea Exchange

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FansTime successfully marked its presence to the Korean market as planned on 18 August. Two weeks passed, FTI landed on Huobi Korea Exchange as its 8th exchange in the team of Gate.io, Huobi HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin, and Ubit Pro. Due to the significance of South Korea both in the blockchain and the entertainment industry, FansTime chose Huobi Korea as its partner into the Korean blockchain circle. On 18th, the Global Blockchain Elite Forum in Seoul was held at Yongsan Seoul and jointly sponsored by FansTime, Huobi Korea, OKCoin, gate.io, and coinness. The forum was witnessed by hundreds of media and thousands of elites in the industry.

At the Forum, the head of FansTime technical team stated that single block may be formed with two seconds with the help of FansTime revolutionary technology. Being a public blockchain project means FansTime can now build its fandom ecosystem in a much more independent way without restrictions caused by factors like Ethereum and its high transaction fee. And it goes without saying that both the team and the community members can also work together to develop new anti-fraud rules as well instead of relying on other platforms.

The challenge for FansTime is to provide a vertical platform and to build a decentralized worldwide community where everyone can fully explore, develop, nurture and give back to their individual value. FansTime got almost 30 professional investors so far and their 1st DAPP has reached the daily active user number of 120,000.

