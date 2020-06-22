FanSummit Announces Strategic Alliance Partners

DELAND, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FanSummit is proud to announce today its inaugural Strategic Alliance partners The Remedy, a leader in brand strategy and strategic engagement, and sports tech leader FanCompass, an expert in digital fan-facing data acquisition and activation.

FanSummit CEO, Matt DiFebo, said, "This is a transformative time in our industry. We have met with and listened to athletic directors, college and professional sports industry executives, and leaders who are asking for comprehensive solutions that address the emerging challenges they face today. With the expertise of strategic partners such as The Remedy and FanCompass, we are positioning ourselves to profoundly and impactfully respond with innovative and meaningful solutions that help those leaders solve operational challenges, create efficiencies and produce the revenue results they need."

FanSummit's Strategic Alliance will enable FanSummit to create comprehensive solutions targeted to the sports industry and facilitate best practices to provide FanSummit clients with innovative service offerings, leading-edge technology platforms, and formative strategic solutions that bring continuity and a unified approach to the sports industry, sports fans, and sports properties.

The Remedy provides strategic expertise in brand strategy, fan engagement, and corporate integration in the sports and entertainment space. Based in Frisco, TX, The Remedy has built a reputation for providing successful sales, marketing, and brand activation strategies for sports properties and corporate entities, focusing on impactful program and campaign design and high performance growth opportunities that exceed goals and enhance ROI.

"We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue our relationship with Matt and support the efforts of FanSummit," said Stephen Evans, President of The Remedy. "It's not every day that you find someone with whom you are truly aligned, but we are very much aligned in what we see as not only the challenges facing today's sports industry, but also the solutions to those challenges. Matt is an expert in his field and we believe FanSummit will soon be recognized by the industry as a major contributor to the future of sports in the United States."

Added Jamie Pardi, CEO of FanCompass, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Matt DiFebo and FanSummit. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Matt, he is a known leader in the industry and a good friend. Together we have a shared vision around creating a strategic network built to offer comprehensive solution sets for the sports industry and timing could not be better than right now!"

FanCompass is the leading cloud-based fan-facing technology company in the sports industry with a mobile-first engagement platform focused on 1st party fan data collection, lead generation, and digital activation for sports clubs and their partners. FanCompass currently works with global clubs across major leagues including the NFL, NCAA, MiLB, USL, NWSL, and EPL. FanCompass' headquarters are in Marin County, CA.

The announcement of The Remedy and FanCompass to the FanSummit Strategic Alliance is the first of a series of Strategic Alliance partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.

About FanSummit: FanSummit provides industry expertise in ticket sales, consulting, sales management support, ticket operations, marketing, sponsorship and multi-media, athletics and university fundraising, business intelligence, pricing and data analytics, current/former athlete and coaches branding, event production and advisory services to sports and entertainment industry brands and organizations around the world. FanSummit founder, Matt DiFebo, is a highly respected industry leader and visionary who has worked in MLB, NBA, NCAA (collegiate athletics), IMG, Learfield and other industries. He has been a featured speaker at industry events and conferences hosted by Sports Business Journal, Ticketmaster and Paciolan, as well as, a frequent guest lecturer at colleges and universities and industry conferences around the country. FanSummit and its network of strategic alliance partners work across industry sectors to drive measurable and lasting revenue results, create operational efficiencies, and improve fan engagement. FanSummit is proud to be part of the sports and entertainment industry and serving our clients to help them thrive and achieve their greatest success.

