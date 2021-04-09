FanSummit Welcomes Stadium1 To Strategic Alliances

DELAND, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FanSummit announces Stadium1 as its newest partner to their impressive and growing alliance of strategic partners. Since Matt DiFebo announced his new venture last year, FanSummit has focused on building consulting, sales management and services aimed at assisting sports and entertainment industry organizations with their revenue strategy, sales operations, and fan engagement solutions.

DiFebo, a visionary, pioneered and started a nationwide movement in collegiate athletics over a decade ago when he formed the DiFebo Company, LLC to assist college athletic departments in how to maximize ticket sales revenue. He then went on to found and create the largest, of its kind, outsourcing ticket sales company in the industry, IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions (now Learfield IMG College Ticket Solutions).

"We are in such a transformative time in our industry with challenges that have only been compounded due to the pandemic. We are now in a time where so much more is required to help teams and organizations with their internal operational challenges and external challenges to engage fans and drive revenue. There is optimism and recovery starting to take place. We see that with live events and fan attendance numbers increasing from the pandemic shutdown," said FanSummit founder, Matt DiFebo. "We're incredibly proud to be partnering with Stadium1. They are experts in sports venue management and offer an all-in-one platform solution for food and beverage operations. Stadium1's new mobile app is next generation technology and ties in directly with our total revenue generating ecosystem. This is one often overlooked area where athletic departments and teams stand to gain in many ways."

Stadium 1 Software has been in the sports technology industry for over a decade. It is the most innovative, dynamic and business-intuitive venue management solution available in the marketplace today. The software was designed by a proven team of business professionals with world class technology backgrounds who have incorporated the newest stadium business practices and customer requirements into a comprehensive and proven software package. Stadium 1 combines cloud computing with state-of-the-art software to process all venue data points into one comprehensive system. In turn, we enabled stadium operators to increase per cap spending, create new revenue streams and give fans a better in-game experience, all while displaying the data in real time to help management make more informed decisions.

Written by an owner's prospective, this platform for hardware is the most comprehensive ruggedized and commercial grade equipment designed for demanding stadium conditions. The software is one of the most intuitive, easy to use, easy to learn systems, in the sport tech industry all designed from the ground up in the cloud.

Stadium1 has more ways to create revenue and more built-in options to reduce expenses than any other system on the market. It is proven to increase revenue while reducing expenses with its built-in functionality. Support is second to none with 24/7 support – from people who know the business.

"We are delighted to work with FanSummit and the ability to help universities into a data driven approach, from a proven technology perspective, for a one platform venue management system, which combines the expertise of both companies."

FanSummit has established a global network of strategic alliances that give the company even greater reach and expertise with like-minded companies and ambitious leaders. These affiliations and collaborations are key to our goal of giving our clients competitive advantage and will help multiply the positive influence and impact for our partners with strategy and technology implementations.

About FanSummit: FanSummit provides industry expertise in ticket sales, consulting, sales management support, ticket operations, marketing, sponsorship and multi-media, athletics and university fundraising, business intelligence, pricing and data analytics, current/former athlete and coaches branding, and advisory services to sports and entertainment industry brands and organizations around the world. FanSummit founder, Matt DiFebo, is a highly respected industry leader and visionary who has worked in MLB, NBA, NCAA (collegiate athletics), IMG, Learfield and other industries. He has been a featured speaker at industry events and conferences hosted by Sports Business Journal, Ticketmaster and Paciolan, as well as, a frequent guest lecturer at colleges and universities around the country. FanSummit and its network of strategic alliance partners work across industry sectors to drive measurable and lasting revenue results, create operational efficiencies, and improve fan engagement. FanSummit is proud to be part of the sports and entertainment industry and serving our clients to help them thrive and achieve their greatest success.

