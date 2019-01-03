FansUnite Launches Once in a Lifetime Unite the Fans Contest

LEICESTER, England and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Unite The Fans contest brings Leicester City Football Club fans from around the world together

Win VIP fan package for April 2019 match against Arsenal

Enter at UniteTheFans.com

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. ("FansUnite"), the blockchain sports betting protocol that is revolutionizing the industry, believes that sports are all about bringing fans together to share in experiences. To that end, FansUnite is giving Foxes fans the chance to do just that with the announcement of the "Unite The Fans" contest.

Unite the Fans launched at King Power Stadium on December 29, 2018 with the fixture against Cardiff City and continues through the completion of the match against Brighton Hove Albion on February 26, 2019. Foxes fans can take their shot at winning this once in a lifetime experience by entering at UniteTheFans.com.

The grand prize includes:

2 tickets to the April 2019 fixture against Arsenal

VIP tour of King Power Stadium and LCFC training ground with player meet & greet

2 L.C.F.C. signed jerseys

FansUnite prize package

5,000 FansUnite tokens

Airline tickets from anywhere in the world

Transportation to and accommodations in Leicester

Spending cash

Several other prizes are also up for grabs, including:

L.C.F.C signed jerseys, 1000 FansUnite tokens and FansUnite swagbag

FansUnite T-shirt, L.C.F.C scarf, 500 FansUnite tokens

"Best Fan Award" prize for best video submission, which will include 2 tickets to a Leicester City match

LCFC fans will be able to earn extra entries for referring a friend, following FansUnite social media pages, posting about the contest on social media and an extra 25 entries for uploading a video showcasing why they are LCFC's biggest fan.

*See all official rules and eligibility requirements at UniteTheFans.com/rules

About FansUnite

The FansUnite Protocol is an industry standard for sports betting and sports data applications built on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol will provide the infrastructure necessary to redistribute the responsibility over the execution and resolution of bets from centralized operators out to a network of independently operated and incentivized Oracles, providing bettors assurance that their bets are executed as entered, free from bias or tampering, while bet details are immutably and transparently stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

The protocol will provide the groundwork for a host of applications that span traditional bookmaking, betting exchanges, daily fantasy sports, poker and card-based games, and a variety of other services reliant on sports data. These decentralized applications (DApps) will be free to charge fees, utilize their own tokens for betting, and set market prices based on full market information transparently available on the blockchain. For more details on the FansUnite Protocol, please visit http://www.fansunite.com to review the White Paper and Business Case.

Media Contact: Lara Miller, lara@laramillerpr.com +1-778-558-9067

