Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation Partners with First Development Agent in the Brand's Ambitious Expansion Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation announced a new partnership with Development Agent, Jaine Cantu. This partnership will contribute to the enterprising expansion initiative that Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation is undertaking in 2022. Specifically, Ms. Cantu will focus on growing the number of salons in the San Antonio and Austin, Texas DMAs.



"Fantastic Sams is looking forward and excited to embark on this new venture with Jaine Cantu. Jaine brings an entrepreneurial spirit, strong relationships and a vast network in the San Antonio area," says Tom Boitz, CEO at Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation. "We are confident that along with the partnership of Jessica Trahan, Central South Region Director and the entire Fantastic Sams Corporate team, Jaine will build a powerhouse brand."



Currently a salon owner of 14 Fantastic Sams locations in San Antonio, TX, Ms. Cantu possesses 7 years of experience operating successful salons and has developed an in-depth understanding of the business, which will be the foundation for her success in the marketplace. Brand expansion in San Antonio, Texas and surrounding areas will help bring a quality salon experience to more people in this market.



"Joining Fantastic Sams has opened a Fantastic opportunity for us to positively impact hair artists, our clients & our local communities. Being owned by small & local Entrepreneurs allows us to provide a caring and involved hair experience. I pride myself in making a difference in the hair industry and helping artists follow their dreams," says Jaine Cantu, newly appointed Development Agent for Fantastic Sams.



ABOUT FANTASTIC SAMS



Fantastic Sams was founded in 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee. It was the first nationally franchised unisex salon chain in the US and pioneered the concept of a no-appointment, walk-in salon. With over 700 salons across the US and Canada, it's one of the largest salon chains in North America.



Whether you're visiting for a haircut or hair color, Fantastic Sams offers a high-quality salon experience which is accessible to everyone. Website: www.FantasticSams.com



For franchise opportunities, please contact Marianne Angell at [email protected]



