Fantasy Candle Brand Launches New Spring Collection 'Celtic Woodland Folklore'

LYNDEN, Wash., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythologie Candles, a new internet-based company, announced the official pre-order of a new fantasy-themed candle collection for spring and summer: 'Celtic Woodland Folklore.'

Leah McHenry, a Celtic Rock songwriter and mother of five, is proud to launch the unique candle brand featuring niche fantasy-themed scents. February and April pre-orders completely sold out, as thousands of new customers flocked to the unique candles.



2 oz Spring sample pack from Mythologie Candles, available for pre-order now. "Fae of the Forest" full size 10oz candle from Mythologie Candles

Mythologie's most enthusiastic customers can be found to be fans of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Role-Playing Games, and tabletop games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and shows like Game of Thrones, Outlander and The Witcher.

"We make candles for fans of myth and legend, folklore and fantasy," says founder Leah McHenry. "We take great pride in crafting unique fragrances not found elsewhere to match the aesthetic of our themes––to transform your home into a fantasy world!"

The Spring/Summer Collection is meant to invoke a more meaningful and immersive experience for book lovers, gamers, and social events such as table-top games, dinner parties, and more.

Unique to Mythologie is the innovative scents they develop. You won't find cliché floral fragrances, but rather, the aroma of leafy green forests, honey hives, delectable dark berries, giant mushrooms, moss, citrus groves, and dried herbs. ⠀ ⠀

More scent collections are in the works, including scents inspired by mythical creatures, monsters, fairies, D&D, games, and historic fiction.

After months of testing and formulating unique scents to create more immersive experiences for reading, gaming, or to simply create the perfect home ambiance, Mythologie Candles is ready to be unleashed into the world and can be ordered online from MythologieCandles.com.

Mythologie Candles Product Details:

Key ingredients include luxurious coconut wax, crackling wooden wicks, and phthalate-free fragrances

Considered "clean-burning" and non-toxic

10oz candles burn for 50+ hours

Unique custom-formulated scents designed to create a specific ambiance

The Mythologie Candle online community plays an integral part in scent ideas and feedback into future lines

About Mythologie Candle Co

Founded by Celtic-Metal singer-songwriter Leah McHenry (known as LEAH to her fans), Mythologie Candle Company's mission is to provide immersive experiences through fantasy-inspired candles. Leah is also a dedicated homeschool mother and founder of Savvy Musician Academy, the world's leading online marketing program for independent musicians.

For more information on Mythologie Candles, visit mythologiecandles.com or contact Leah McHenry at [email protected] or 604.302.9279.

