Fantasy Fiction Features Prominently in LibraryBub Selection for May

LibraryBub was founded in 2015 and is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Through a broad range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The May list of outstanding books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have received critical acclaim and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their categories. The very best of the selected books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold enormous potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Jean M. Auel tells about her portal into writing fiction: "I got the idea for the story of a young woman living with people who were different late one cold winter night in January 1977, but I don't know where it came from. I had never written fiction, though I had been reading it all my life. I discovered when I sat down to try it, that it was fun, except I didn't know what I was writing about. I had never studied archaeology or anthropology. I knew how to find out, though. Libraries are wonderful. They started me on a remarkable odyssey that I'm still in the midst of. They opened my eyes to the fascinating story of our Ice Age ancestors… and they gave me the means to learn how to tell it with books on how to write fiction." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is May's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

Thread for Pearls by Lauren Speeth ISBN: 978-0999707104

Choice (Book One of the Joyful Cup series) by Jacquelyn Lynn ISBN: 978-4294584200

Life Song by Christine M. Knight ISBN: 978-0987434852

Mystery & Thriller

The Chemist (Book One of the Cale Van Waring Adventure series) by Janson Mancheski ISBN: 978-1458200198

Gemini by Randy Eberle ISBN: 978-0692269886

When Memory Fails (Book Five of the Harry Bronson series) by L.C. Hayden ISBN: 978-1090332127

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Advent of Darkness (Book One of the Chronicles of Illúmaril series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1470079130

Crossroads and the Dominion of Four (Book Two of the Crossroads series) by C. Toni Graham ISBN: 978-1504391610

The Return of the Ancient Ones (Book Two of the Chronicles of Illúmaril series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1439272831

Young Adult

The Secrets of Hawthorne House by Donald Firesmith ISBN: 978-1726283151

Children's

All about a Boy Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Ann Marie Hannon ISBN: 978-1480837546

Children of the Elements (Book One of the Steampunk Adventure series) by Ora Wanders ISBN: 978-1797718002

Intrigue in Istanbul (Book One of the Agnes Kelly series) by Christine Keleny ISBN: 978-1949085051

Meredith Discovers Her Destiny by Mary Lee Gutwein ISBN: 978-1640456358

1, 2, 3, Who's Cleaning the Sea?: a counting picture book about protecting our planet (Book Two of the Early Childhood Concepts series) by Janina Rossiter ISBN: 978-1796670196

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Jeannette Rankin — America's First Congresswoman (Book Two of the Groundbreaker series) by Peter Aronson ISBN: 978-1732077553

Business

Disruptive Leadership: 8 Counterintuitive Secrets for Running a Successful Business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

Politics & Social Sciences

Time for the World to Learn from Africa (Book One of the Hearing Others' Voices series) by Ruth Finnegan ISBN: 978-1911221210

Self-Help

Imagineer Your Future — Discover Your Core Passions by Les LaMotte ISBN: 978-1984568564

Mind What Matters: a pep talk for humanity by John Viscount ISBN: 978-1941768358

You Can Choose Your Life: a guide to experiencing more peace, freedom and happiness right now by N.G. Abramson ISBN: 978-1945252419

Jennifer Geist, of Brick Mantel Books, an indie publisher based in Indiana, was impressed by how the LibraryBub press release concerning Kate Kort's novel Laika enabled them to increase their marketing reach. "It was picked up by major news outlets," she observed. "LibraryBub helped us get Laika in front of librarians. We noticed an immediate jump in our Amazon sales rank."

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are welcome to visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

