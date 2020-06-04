Fantasy Invest Received a Seed Round From Angel Band

WALNUT, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Invest, an innovative stock game aimed at the U.S. 18-34 demographic, received a €50 000 seed round from Angel Band during EMERGE, the biggest startup conference in Eastern Europe.

"I'm excited about this partnership," said Michael Gavrilov, Fantasy Invest CEO and founder. "There are more than 90 million future investors in the U.S. The opportunity is huge. With this seed round, we'll be able to accelerate development and bring our edutainment app to the market much sooner."

Fantasy Invest

Investors studied 150 projects that were pitching at EMERGE. Angel Band members interviewed more than 40 and selected eight startups for the shortlist. As a result, Angel Band has signed a term sheet with Fantasy Invest.

"It was an unusual experience," said Kirill Golub, the spokesman for Angel Band. "In two weeks, we had to study one and a half hundred applications. Then we needed to quickly evaluate the products, the stage of development, and the teams of these startups—all this without the possibility of a personal meeting. Congratulations to Mikhail Gavrilov and the Fantasy Invest team!"

About Fantasy Invest

Fantasy Invest allows future investors to participate in the market in a new way. The app uses real-world market data and feeds it into an enjoyable game. Players can watch the market, pick stocks without buying them, and earn prizes if their picks are right. For more information, visit fantasyinvest.app

About Angel Band

Angel Band is an association of angel investors from Eastern Europe. Among their previous investments are Lungpass, Skinive and StringersHub.

Press contact:

Innokenty Nesterenko, CMO

[email protected]

Related Images

fantasy-invest-logo.png

Fantasy Invest logo

Related Links

Fantasy Invest on the App Store

Fantasy Invest on Google Play

SOURCE Fantasy Invest