Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater & Academy Presents "A CHRISTMAS CAROL"

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater and Academy presents a new family-friendly virtual adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" created to be enjoyed right from the comfort of your own home! This familiar Christmas story, filled with a shadowy new twist, is one you are not going to want to miss. 3 bell tolls, 2 possible endings, and 1 night that will change Ebenezer Scrooge forever! Through shadows, puppetry, and live foley sounds, a cast of 7 actors play multiple roles to inventively recreate the classic Dickens tale. Get in the spirit with this Huntsville holiday favorite, support the arts in your community, and let the magic continue!

Christmas Present gets the final touches. “A Christmas Carol"

Since 1961, Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater and Academy has been a leader in Arts Education in North Alabama. Students with access to arts education build self-confidence, express themselves better, learn how to work as part of a team, and are more likely to succeed academically and FPCTA believes that no child should be denied access to quality arts education. This beloved organization is currently celebrating their 60th season and, although the pandemic has slowed down much of the performing arts activity around the world, FPCTA has high hopes for a triumphant return to the stage with the help and support of the community. AS part of their 60th season celebration they have also just announced a "Spotlight on the Future" capital campaign to build a new home.

Dates: November 27 (7:00 - 9:00pm)

December 4 (7:00 - 9:00pm)

December 5 (5:00 - 7:00pm)

December 6 (1:00 - 3:00pm) Where: Developed especially for a virtual family experience Tickets: Virtual access to this NEW adaptation is only $10!

"Our 60th season looks so much different than we could have imagined. We have had to change everything about our productions and other offerings this year, but we just couldn't imagine a year without A Christmas Carol! The cast and crew worked tirelessly to maintain social distance, but also create this incredible production that we can't wait for you to see!" - Megan Carter, Advancement Director

Get your tickets now!

(FPCTA) provides theatre arts access through production, education and outreach, reaching more than 29,000 residents annually, including 16,000 children and youth. FPCTA enriches the lives of children and families through theatre and arts education, encouraging students to become self-confident, academically successful, creative-thinking citizens who are more likely to invest in their communities as adults. FPCTA's core programs include live children's theatre productions, classes, camps, workshops, and educational outreach through after school theatre classes and In-school touring programs. Recognizing the transformative power theatre arts can have in the life of a child, FPCTA prioritizes theatre arts access for all by engaging local underserved communities.

