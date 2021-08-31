DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fantasy sports market is expected to grow from $20.36 billion in 2020 to $22.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the increasing youth population, growth in digital infrastructure, availability of affordable smartphones, increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure and the launch of fantasy sports applications.

The market is expected to reach $38.60 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Major players in the fantasy sports market are DraftKings, Fan Duel, Fantrax, Nfl Fantasy, Dream Sports, Yahoo Fantasy, Bovada, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, Fantasy Pros, Good Gamer Corporation, Draft Team Fantasy Sports, 11Wickets, Battlefy, Mobile Premier League (Mpl), Sportito, and Winview Games.



The fantasy sports market consists of sales of fantasy sports services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing online gaming and betting services. Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league.

hese teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earn points based on real life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.



The main types of fantasy sports are football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and others. Fantasy football is an interactive game in which people battle as general managers of virtual clubs against one another. Fantasy baseball is a game in which the participants serve as owners and general managers of virtual baseball teams of real Major League baseball players.

Fantasy basketball is a game in which the players take the role of general managers of the fantasy teams they create from drafting actual National Basketball Association players based primarily on their basketball statistics. Fantasy hockey is a game where players build a team that competes with other players who do the same, based on the statistics generated by professional hockey players or teams where the majority of fantasy hockey pools are based on the teams and players of the ice hockey National Hockey League.

Fantasy Cricket is an online game based on strategy where a player have to create a virtual team of real cricketers playing in real matches around the world and points are scored depending on how those players perform in real-life matches. The different usage types include free, paid, hybrid and is implemented in various platforms such as website, mobile application. It is used in both individual and team competitions.



North America was the largest region in the fantasy sports market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the fantasy sports market as it can help a player to focus on the decisions that matter such as whom to start with and which players to trade. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the capacity of a computer or a robot operated by a computer to do activities that normally involve human intelligence and discernment.

Major players operating in the fantasy sports sector are focused on artificial intelligence technology to reduce the complexities in fantasy sports trading. For instance, in September 2020, IBM and ESPN introduced a new fantasy football app feature that uses IBM Watson's artificial intelligence to generate fair transactions and keep players informed. The feature develops on ESPN and IBM's efforts to use artificial intelligence to make fantasy football more interesting (AI).



The increasing youth population is contributing to the growth of the fantasy sports market. With the present youth spending more and more time on smartphones and, by extension, social media, and fantasy sport has provided them with the possibility to connect and have more enjoyable conversations and competitions with their peers. Thus, the increasing youth population propels the growth of the fantasy sports market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fantasy Sports Market Characteristics



3. Fantasy Sports Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fantasy Sports



5. Fantasy Sports Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Fantasy Sports Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Fantasy Sports Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Segmentation by Sports Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Football

Baseball

Basket Ball

Hockey

Cricket

Others

6.2. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Website

Mobile Application

6.3. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Segmentation by Usage Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Free

Paid

Hybrid

6.4. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Individual Competition

Team Competition

7. Fantasy Sports Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fantasy Sports Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

DraftKings

Fan Duel

Fantrax

Nfl Fantasy

Cbs Sports

ESPN

Dream Sports

Yahoo Fantasy

Bovada

Rotoworld (NBC Sports Edge)

Roto Sports (Roto wire)

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

StarsDraft (Victiv)

MyFantasyLeague

Fantasy Pros

Good Gamer Corporation

Draft Team Fantasy Sports

11Wickets

Battlefy

Mobile Premier League (Mpl)

Playon fantasy sports

Playup

Ballebaazi

Sleeper

Sofa Superstars

Sportito

Winview Games

