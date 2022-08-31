Fantasy Sports Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 6.11 Billion from 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FANTASY SPORTS MARKET value is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 6.12%. One of the key factors driving the global fantasy sports market growth is the launch of various apps for fantasy sports. Moreover, the use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is one of the key fantasy sports market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. One of the key challenges to the global fantasy sports market growth is the increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports as it directly impacts the fan base of fantasy sports.

Latest market research report titled Fantasy Sports Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Mobile video games and E-sports tournaments are organized in large arenas in various countries, such as Sweden, India, China, and the UK. Technology innovators such as Intel, Micro-Star INTL (MSI), and Logitech sponsor such tournaments. For instance, the International is a Dota 2 e-sports tournament that is hosted by Valve every year. The tournament has been organized since 2011. Global Offensive Major Championship held by the Intel Extreme Masters. It featured prize money of USD 1,000,000 in 2019. E-sports also offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment, such as documentaries, animated, and live-action films based around e-sports. Such factors are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Fantasy Sports Companies:

Blitz Studios Inc.

Dream Sports

Fantasy Power 11

Fantrax

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Fox Corp.

GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd.

Josh Clemm

LivePools Pvt. Ltd.

MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Paramount

Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd

Roto Sports Inc.

RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd

Sachar Gaming Private Limited

The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Yahoo Inc

The fantasy sports market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D and technological innovation to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The fantasy sports market share growth in the fantasy soccer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fantasy sports websites allow users to transfer their players as many times as they wish before the start of the season. Thus, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period owing to the facilities that fantasy soccer players receive.

Fantasy Sports Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Fantasy soccer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fantasy baseball - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fantasy basketball - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fantasy football - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fantasy Sports Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

