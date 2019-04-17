FantasyData Rebrands Commercial API Division to SportsDataIO and Announces New Consumer APIs

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FantasyData, a leading provider of sports data APIs for the fantasy and sports betting industries has announced today, April 17th, that effective immediately they are rebranding their Commercial API Division as SportsDataIO, and can be found online at SportsData.io.

SportsDataIO will be the home of their Commercial API Solutions division which is powering the next generation of fantasy, sports betting, and fan engagement applications. FantasyData as a brand will continue to operate and change its focus to consumers, providing research tools, original news content and analysis and now offering, a first of its kind, lightweight APIs designed with the individual consumer needs in mind.

"With the recent changes to the sports betting legislature, SportsDataIO will serve as the one-stop shop for any company looking for accurate, customizable and real-time data delivered to drive their applications," Scott Gimpel, CEO said.

SportsDataIO will continue to offer feeds for the "Big 4" (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) as well as College Football/Basketball, the PGA, NASCAR, select Esports leagues, and top global Soccer leagues. There are plans to expand coverage to other top domestic and international competitions. Each API offers a range of feeds to ensure that customers can customize their solution to meet their business' requirements and budget.

"As more States allow for sports betting, an entire industry is starting to emerge. By leveraging our years of providing bespoke APIs catered to the fantasy industry, SportsDataIO comes market tested and approved out of the box for sports betting and engagement platforms," Dustin Sullivan, VP of Sales said.

ABOUT SPORTSDATAIO

SportsDataIO provides feeds and data sets to power sports betting and fantasy sports applications and businesses. SportsDataIO's commercial products enable everyone, from startups to established brands to create robust applications that can be trusted to be accurate by their customers. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Conshohocken PA SportsDataIO has been recognized as the "Best Data Provider" by industry group FSGA. SportsDataIO is focused on growing its business by constantly adding new sports and stats from leagues across the globe. SportsDataIO is a subsidiary of FantasyData LLC, both companies are privately held and debt-free. SportsDataIO launched in April of 2019 and was created in response to the growing needs for powerful, commercial grade APIs in the sports betting and fantasy sports space. For more info on SportsDataIO please visit SportsData.io.

For inquiries please call Dustin Sullivan at (214) 802-2722 or email at dustin@sportsdata.io

ABOUT FANTASY DATA

FantasyDataLLC provides research tools, analysis and sports data APIs for consumers. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Conshohocken PA FantasyData has been recognized as the "Best Data Provider" by industry group FSGA. FantasyData is focused on growing its business by creating new tools and functionality for its data products to better help the fantasy player and sports bettor. FantasyData LLC, is privately held and debt-free. Recently, FantasyData re-branded its commercial API division as SportsDataIO in response to the growing needs for new data products in other industries, namely sports betting. For more info on FantasyData please visit FantasyData.com

For inquiries please email sales@fantasydata.com

