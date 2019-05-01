Fanthropic and Beyond Sport Foundation offer 2 Shots from the "Charity Stripe"

By donating as little as $10 to the Beyond Sport Foundation, fans will receive "2 shots from the Charity Stripe" for the chance to win one of two amazing experiences. One lucky winner (and guest) will win two (2) tickets to Game 3 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals including a set visit to the NBA on TNT. A second winner (and guest) will win (2) tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2019 presented by YouTube TV. Round-trip airfare and lodging are included. To enter, go to www.fanthropic.com/nbaplayoffs2019 or click here .

All proceeds will support the Beyond Sport Foundation, which celebrates, supports, raises awareness and provides funding to organizations using sport to help make the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality. The SDGs were adopted by world leaders in 2015 to stimulate peace, prosperity and action in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet. Since 2009, the Beyond Sport Foundation has provided $1.5+ million in funds and distributed $8 million+ in long-term strategic support to more than 300 organizations worldwide.

"We are extremely thankful to Fanthropic for partnering with the Beyond Sport Foundation through its Charity Stripe campaign. Every participant will get two shots at winning, while helping us to increase funding for organizations and individuals that are inspiring positive social change and strengthening communities around the world through sport," said Alexandra Chalat, Managing Director, Beyond Sport.

"Our partnership with Beyond Sport represents another great opportunity to help raise meaningful funds for foundations, while at the same time offering incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans. The Beyond Sport Foundation will receive 100% of the net proceeds from this campaign, a hallmark of Fanthropic since being acquired by 15 Seconds of Fame in 2018," said Michael Mackey, Head of Business Development at 15SOF and Chairman of Fanthropic.

About Beyond Sport

Beyond Sport is the leading global force for sustainable social change through sport, instilling insight, energy and impact in communities around the world. The organization does this through convening, supporting and advising the worlds of sport, business, government and development on how sport can be used as a tool to achieve both social and business objectives. With a network encompassing 2,900 organizations in more than 150 countries, it is dedicated to leveraging the power of sport to go beyond cultural, geographic, political and social divisions to drive sustainable development and social change. For more information, visit www.beyondsport.org.

About Fanthropic, a 15SOF Company

Fanthropic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that delivers fans their video board and TV broadcast appearances from live events. Fanthropic/15SOF is the first and only experiential company in sports and entertainment who receives no fee on the proceeds to their charity and foundation partners.

