FAR Chemical to Expand Palm Bay, Florida Facility

PALM BAY, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FAR Chemical, a leader in scaling up and manufacturing multi-step chemical syntheses and handling highly active materials, announced today that it will expand its Palm Bay, Florida facility. FAR specializes in fine and specialty chemicals such as brominated compounds, organometallics, pyrophoric materials, and the distribution of trimethylchlorosilane.

Strong demand for the complex specialty chemicals which FAR produces, which are used in end markets such as pharmaceuticals, coatings, adhesives, sealants, composites and flavors and fragrances, is driving the expansion. In addition, FAR is benefitting from a focus on more secure, domestic supply chains for these raw materials, and recent investments by new ownership.

In 2018, FAR was acquired by CPS Performance Materials and merged with its specialty chemicals division, creating a larger company with broader reach. Capacity at the Palm Bay plant was increased by 40 percent in late 2018, with the further expansion adding specialized equipment and the personnel required to support a move to 24/7 operation.

"As we continue to build our Specialty Chemicals business, we will not only be expanding capacity, but also adding new capabilities necessary for the increasingly specialized needs of our customers," said Jeremy Steinfink CEO, of CPS Performance Materials. "This will include equipment to process higher volumes of halogenated and organometallic compounds and includes investments in scale-up equipment and new employees."

Joe Beatty, general manager of the FAR Chemical facility, added, "Over the next twelve months, we expect to increase the workforce at Palm Bay by over 50 percent. We're proud of our 35-year history of safe, responsible operations and look forward to building on this legacy."

About FAR Chemical

Founded in 1982, FAR Chemical is an industry leader in the manufacturing of specialty organic chemicals for customers in industries including pharmaceuticals, structural composites, CASE, electronics, flavors, fragrances, personal care, catalysts, polymers and plastics. The company has deep experience and expertise in handling challenging chemicals including bromine, chlorine, reactives, and corrosives. It is a participating partner in SOCMA and its Responsible Care® initiative. Based in Palm Bay, Florida, FAR Chemical is a trusted manufacturing partner for some of the world's most recognized companies. For more information, visit www.far-chemical.com.

About CPS Performance Materials

CPS Performance Materials operates two divisions – FAR Chemicals and Cyalume Chemical Light. Cyalume is the world leader in chemical illumination, providing specialized solutions to the military and commercial markets. The company has manufacturing locations in West Springfield, MA, Bound Brook, NJ, Palm Bay Florida and Aix-en-Provence, France. For more information, visit https://www.cpsperf.com.

