Far East Consortium Receives Seven Award Nominations and Garners Two Awards at IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2018

Best use of multimedia for IR

Best in sector: real estate

FEC also received five other award nominations:

Best IR during a corporate transaction

Best crisis management

Best financial reporting (small to mid-cap)

Best investor event (small to mid-cap)

Best IR website

For over 25 years IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world with awards which recognise companies that are leading the way for the IR community. Hundreds of analysts and investors took part in this year's investor perception survey and identified the nominees and winners of best corporate governance, best in the region and best in sectors. Apart from traditional researched categories, this year marks the introduction of self-nomination categories that allow companies to put themselves up for an award and also help to complement the researched categories.

Mr. Chris Hoong, Managing Director of FEC said: "We are greatly encouraged and honoured to receive two prestigious awards from 'IR Magazine Awards – Greater China 2018'. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the entire investment community for their recognition and continuous support of our Group's efforts to achieve excellence in corporate governance, investor relations, public disclosure, communications, and transparency. We understand the importance of investor relations and strive to continue to maintain good standards on investor relations and outstanding corporate governance to the investment community and the general public."

About Far East Consortium International Limited

Far East Consortium International Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx stock code: 35.HK). The Group is mainly engaged in property development and investment, hotel operations and management, as well as car park operations and facilities management. The Group adopts diversified regional strategy and the "Asian Wallet" strategy with business covering Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

www.fecil.com.hk

http://www.weibo.com/u/5703712831

http://www.fecil.com.hk

