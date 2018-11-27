Far East Consortium Receives Seven Award Nominations and Garners Two Awards at IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2018
Dec 03, 2018, 23:56 ET
HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Consortium International Limited ("FEC" or the "Group") (SEHK: 0035) is delighted to announce that the Group received seven award nominations and garnered two top honours at the "IR Magazine Awards – Greater China 2018", including "Best use of multimedia for IR" and "Best in sector: real estate" for the fourth consecutive year. The results were announced during the awards ceremony at The Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong on 30 November 2018. FEC representatives Mr. Angus Chan, CFO, and Ms. Venus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, accepted the coveted trophies on behalf of the Group. These awards are a fitting testament to the Group's accountability and responsibility towards investors and clear recognition of FEC's excellent performance by the investment community.
This year, FEC won two top honours:
- Best use of multimedia for IR
- Best in sector: real estate
FEC also received five other award nominations:
- Best IR during a corporate transaction
- Best crisis management
- Best financial reporting (small to mid-cap)
- Best investor event (small to mid-cap)
- Best IR website
For over 25 years IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world with awards which recognise companies that are leading the way for the IR community. Hundreds of analysts and investors took part in this year's investor perception survey and identified the nominees and winners of best corporate governance, best in the region and best in sectors. Apart from traditional researched categories, this year marks the introduction of self-nomination categories that allow companies to put themselves up for an award and also help to complement the researched categories.
Mr. Chris Hoong, Managing Director of FEC said: "We are greatly encouraged and honoured to receive two prestigious awards from 'IR Magazine Awards – Greater China 2018'. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the entire investment community for their recognition and continuous support of our Group's efforts to achieve excellence in corporate governance, investor relations, public disclosure, communications, and transparency. We understand the importance of investor relations and strive to continue to maintain good standards on investor relations and outstanding corporate governance to the investment community and the general public."
About Far East Consortium International Limited
Far East Consortium International Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx stock code: 35.HK). The Group is mainly engaged in property development and investment, hotel operations and management, as well as car park operations and facilities management. The Group adopts diversified regional strategy and the "Asian Wallet" strategy with business covering Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.
