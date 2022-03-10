FAR Forms in SkySlope Forms now available to Florida agents

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched its premier forms product, SkySlope Forms to brokers and agents in Florida.

SkySlope's suite of products enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its user-friendly solutions and award-winning customer experience which includes simple designs and 24/7 technical support — now available to Florida agents.

SkySlope Forms uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents a streamlined and efficient way to execute FAR forms. Florida agents do not need to be current SkySlope users to access SkySlope Forms. They are now able to simply create an account, provide their credentials, and access the complete FAR forms library to create files, prepare forms, and send for signature. Agents who currently use SkySlope's transaction management platform will also experience a frictionless transition between their forms and file submission.

FAR forms in SkySlope Forms includes:

Data synced from the MLS to FAR Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited digital signatures with SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transactions for brokerages that use SkySlope transaction management

SkySlope transaction management integrates perfectly with SkySlope Forms. SkySlope Suite includes industry-leading compliance, lightning-fast auditing, custom checklists, broker visibility, digital signature, plus tailored onboarding and training. Agents love its easy straight-forward workflow with simple navigation. To learn more about the SkySlope Suite, visit Request Demo - SkySlope.

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we excel in compliance," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With the addition of SkySlope Forms, we've added a more streamlined transaction experience that provides a smoother workflow for agents and deeper value for brokers."

Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope explains, "Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is user-friendly and requires less repetitive data-entry. We are excited to bring this solution to agents in Florida."

FAR forms are now available in SkySlope Forms. SkySlope Forms is currently available in select states in the U.S. and Canada and will continue launching in additional regions throughout 2022.

For more information about SkySlope Forms, visit Forms - SkySlope.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 256,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit Home - SkySlope.

