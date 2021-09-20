Far Hills Race Meeting Announces Race Day Line-Up

FAR HILLS, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After last year's postponement, the Far Hills Race Meeting, New Jersey's renowned steeplechase event, is back and ringing in its centennial year on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. In honor of the 100th running, the event will feature exclusive race-day firsts, including purses totaling $400,000, the highest purse size on the steeplechase circuit for 2021. Coveted race caller, Larry Collmus, who is known for calling the Triple Crown and Breeder's Cup, will also be calling the races for the day. The event, which has raised over $18 million for local healthcare charities to date, is supporting six beneficiaries this year: Robert Wood Johnson (RWJ) Barnabas Health Somerset, Crossroads4Hope, The Arc of Somerset County, Community in Crisis, LifeCamp and Bonnie Brae.

The Far Hills Race Meeting Association (FHRMA) is eager to make the 100th running a milestone year and generate extra support for the six beneficiaries, whose typical funding has been stifled throughout the pandemic.

"Our community's healthcare organizations have been vital resources during the pandemic and need our support to provide crucial care for locals," said Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting. "We're excited to welcome racegoers back to support these wonderful causes and experience our new race-day offerings."

Sponsored by Open Road Auto Group and Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the 2021 event is offering both new attractions and old favorites, including:

Centennial Tent: A new, exclusive race day experience, the Centennial Tent will feature a gourmet buffet all day and an open bar with an on-site activation with Penelope Bourbon , the premier bourbon provider of the 100 th running. Guests can sip on race-day themed bourbon concoctions such as the Race Meeting Mule, Centennial Cider and Penelope's Mint Julep. Additionally, Burnt Mills Cider will be serving a special edition cider for guests. VIP parking is also available.

Pari-Mutuel Wagering Goes Digital: Wagering will be available on-site through 4NJBets, powered by TVG. To sign up, deposit and wager, download the 4NJBets app or visit tvg.com/farhills250. Racegoers are encouraged to sign up in advance and can use promo code FARHILLS250 to get a 50% deposit match up to $250 on their first deposit.

"Our beneficiaries have been tasked with caring for our community's most vulnerable and we're honored to support them while also treating the community to this beloved tradition at the 100th running," said Far Hills Race Meeting Chairman Ron Kennedy. "It will be wonderful to see guests again after last year's postponement for a day of thrill-seeking races."

FHRMA is also making this year's event ticketing a digital experience. Guests can only purchase tickets through the farhillsrace.org website and no hard copy tickets will be supplied by the association or retail locations. Guests are encouraged to save their ticket entry on their phone for quick and easy access on race day.

For more information on the Far Hills Race Meeting, visit farhillsrace.org.

About Far Hills Race Meeting

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey's premier social and sporting event. For a century, the annual gathering has attracted a large fan base with audiences locally, nationally and globally who return, year after year, to watch the world's finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. For more information, visit www.farhillsrace.org .

