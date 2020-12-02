Far Peak Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $550,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 55,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 units at the initial offering price to cover over-allotments. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "FPAC.U" beginning on December 3, 2020. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments, terms and limitations. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "FPAC" and "FPAC.WS," respectively.

Wells Fargo Securities is acting as sole book-running manager.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at 800-326-5897 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 2, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Far Peak Acquisition Corporation

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial technology, technology or financial services industries. The Company is sponsored by Far Peak LLC, which is ultimately owned by Thomas W. Farley, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David W. Bonanno, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. In addition, certain funds and accounts managed by subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. have agreed to make an anchor investment in the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Far Peak Acquisition Corporation

Related Links

https://www.farpeak.com/

