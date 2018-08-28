Faraday Future (FF) Attracts New Wave Of Talent As Company Accelerates Toward FF 91 Production

- FF Founder and Global CEO YT Jia on hand to welcome all and remind teams of seriousness of mission for FF brand

- Specialist instruction with College of the Sequoias at Hanford training center and other planned FF-specific skills and management training announced

- FF attracting key talent from several established OEMs in latest wave of hires

- Tesla the n.1 source of highly skilled engineering and operations talent in recent months – FF reaps the rewards

HANFORD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After recent celebrations for completion of the first Hanford-built pre-production FF 91 ultra-luxury intelligent EV, Faraday Future (FF) today welcomed the latest group of hired recruits to an orientation inside the Hanford factory. On hand to welcome them to their new place of work were top FF management leaders including founder and Global CEO YT Jia.

Going forward, at the start of each work week, such orientation groups will be similarly welcomed to the factory. From this point, various levels of further on-the-job training begin on site. Each group will have just completed their 40 hours of business and teamwork essentials training organized by College of the Sequoias and paid for by the state of California's taxpayer-funded Employment Training Panel (ETP) program.

Lead FF Human Resources Manager on hiring for the Hanford factory, Vince Nguyen said, "This is the start of hiring and training for Faraday Future manufacturing specialists. At the end of this first phase to support the build of FF 91, the FF Hanford factory will be a working home to roughly 1,000 new specialists. Joining the highly skilled FF workforce are also many seasoned engineers from other OEMs such as Tesla, Honda, GM, and Ford, just to mention a few."

During training at California's Hanford Training Resource Center, each group of skilled FF new hires consists of 20 to 25 individuals for the 40-hour program designed to give them the team-oriented skillset needed in an advanced manufacturing facility.

For today's inaugural Hanford specialist orientation, founder and Global CEO YT Jia made the journey from company HQ in Los Angeles to meet the group and welcome them to the new workplace. "Every day is a new day at FF, the word 'no' doesn't exist in the FF vocabulary, I want to personally share this philosophy with the new recruits and help you understand the FF way of transforming the impossible ideas into reality. Together, we will disrupt a century year old automotive industry with our products that help solve for the pollution and traffic congestion around the globe; with the talent and energy of all of you here today, this is possible."

The order book for FF 91 early users – aka "FF Futurists" – is open with first deliveries commencing during the first half of 2019.

ABOUT FF 91



FF 91 is an all-purpose fully-connected EV with an estimated 0-60 mph acceleration below three seconds and an expected range of 300+ miles. This intelligent robotic vehicle is a 3rd internet living space and the embodiment of FF's vision to create a shared mobility ecosystem that empowers people to move, connect, breathe, and live freely.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE



Faraday Future is a clean-energy intelligent mobility company with headquarters in Southern California. Our global team leverages the talents of leading thinkers and passionate creators to break the boundaries and standard business models of the automotive, internet, new energy, AI, and technology industries to bring the first intelligent and open shared-mobility ecosystem to people worldwide.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:



