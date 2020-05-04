FARE Adds Chief Research, Science and Innovation Officer (RSIO) to Executive Team

MCLEAN, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading food allergy research, advocacy and education organization, announced Bruce Roberts, Ph.D. will be joining the organization as Chief Research, Science and Innovation Officer (RSIO). Dr. Roberts will lead FARE's scientific research imperatives, leveraging decades of experience in the biomedical industry. His work will propel the work of all stakeholders participating in medical research on behalf of the food allergy community to be more ambitious and innovative as we work to find a cure for this disease, which currently affects more than 32 million Americans.

"It's hard to overstate just how valuable Bruce will be to our team and the 32 million Americans that make up the food allergy community," said Lisa Gable, Chief Executive Officer of FARE. "Food allergy research and innovation is at an inflection point, with new products coming to market and congressional action that has the potential to fundamentally alter the food allergy landscape forever. This is a critical time to continue pushing for new scientific discoveries and innovations; Bruce will undoubtedly champion that effort for FARE."

"Expanding FARE's team to include someone of Bruce's expertise is a research win," said Dr. Tom Casale, Chief Medical Advisor of FARE. "In his role, he will help steer FARE forward, bringing together our wealth of patient data and research, and provide strategic vision to leverage large clinical informatics systems to drive innovation."

Roberts brings nearly 40 years of biotech and pharma research management experience to FARE. His career includes leading research initiatives working toward significant medical breakthroughs and, most recently, serving as Chief Scientific Officer for Vedanta Biosciences, where he established therapeutic strategy, streamlined drug discovery and led medical collaborations in the areas of infectious disease, cancer, immunotherapy and allergy. Roberts' wealth of knowledge in product development as well as the scientific research that drives new therapies will be a tremendous asset to the global food allergy community.

"I've been inspired by FARE's work for many years and am thrilled to have the opportunity to help the organization uncover new therapies and treatments for food allergy, a disease for which there is still no cure," shared Roberts. "We have a lot of work to do on behalf of millions of Americans, and I'm very much looking forward to getting started."

Roberts holds a Ph.D. in protein chemistry from the University of Ottawa. He is a regularly published author in the Journal of Immunology, the Journal of Neuroimmunology and other prestigious journals.

