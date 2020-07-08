'Fare' launches first-ever food delivery service in NYC to charge restaurants 0% commission

Pinpointing the unprofitable unit economics of individual small deliveries, Fare reinvents food delivery by grouping orders within communities, neighborhoods, and buildings in one delivery batch.

Here is how it works:

- Consumers pick from a curated menu intensively vetted and limited to gourmet, top quality food selections that travel well.

- Orders are placed in advance to allow restaurants ample prep time.

- No minimums per individual order.

- Fare batches together orders and delivers to each person's door within a set time window.

- Fare is betting the economies of scale from batched deliveries will create enough cost savings so that commissions from restaurants can be waived.

Since Fare's pilots in early June, almost half of its customers have become repeat users, with some ordering more than 10 times already. In one apartment building, a resident stated, "The dinner you delivered was AWESOME, and so worth the price and convenience."

"We're hoping that our community recognizes that we need to make a fair and sustainable choice to save our restaurants and to preserve our food delivery ecosystem," said Sean Li, cofounder of Fare and its sister company CaterCow. "Instead of issuing statements and designing website banners about saving our restaurants, we're charging 0% commission and putting our money where our mouth is."

About Fare:

Fare (https://fare.catercow.com) is an NYC food delivery service launched by CaterCow (https://www.catercow.com), a website where you can order online for groups. Over the past eight years, the company has served millions of meals while supporting hundreds of local restaurants and caterers. The company is also proud to have donated thousands of meals to the hospital frontline through its CaterCow Cares ( https://www.catercow.com/cares ) initiative.

