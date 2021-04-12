FARE Names Michael Frazier Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer

"Michael brings to FARE a very high level of experience, expertise and enthusiasm," said Lisa Gable, Chief Executive Officer of FARE. "His breadth of experience in corporate and international fundraising, business management, strategic marketing, and communications will serve FARE and the 85 million Americans impacted by food allergy and intolerances extremely well."

Frazier was previously Executive Vice President and Deputy Director for External Affairs at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where his role included strategic marketing, media, and overseeing partnerships with Google, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Microsoft. Frazier was part of the original executive team that planned and opened the Memorial and Museum, where he oversaw business activities helping to generate more than $60 million in annual revenue. Earlier in his career, he was a journalist at publications including Newsday, the Associated Press, and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Frazier is not new to FARE. He has been serving as a volunteer member of FARE's Board of National Ambassadors, the Advocacy Advisory Committee and as a co-chair of the organization's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access (DEIA) Roundtable. He will oversee Institutional Advancement/Development, Creative Services, and Public Affairs and Communications.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to support FARE's mission in a role that will further its critical work benefitting millions of people around the world," said Frazier. "Food allergy is a serious public health risk that threatens people's quality of life and causes an economic burden for many. As a parent of a child with food allergies, and for the millions suffering from this chronic disease, it's important to continue to pursue new therapies, cures and supportive revenue streams working with FARE and its partners."

Frazier's first day is April 12, 2021.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE, visit our Living Teal™ YouTube channel , or www.foodallergy.org .

SOURCE Food Allergy Research & Education

Related Links

https://www.foodallergy.org

