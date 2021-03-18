FARE Unveils New FARECheck Program; Sodexo Becomes First Gold-Level Partner

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to improve the lives of the 85 million Americans who are impacted by food allergies, FARE, the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, today launched an expanded FARECheck program and announced the program's first partnership with Sodexo, a leading provider of catering, hospitality, and food retail services.

Established in 2016, the FARECheck program was designed to standardize food allergen training for food service workers and food establishments. The new program will expand training options and create a new multi-level certification process with advanced standards for food establishments, which will strengthen food allergy safety and awareness in restaurants, college dining halls, senior centers and soup kitchens, among others.

"This expanded and enhanced FARECheck program features higher safety and review standards, which will greatly benefit the millions of Americans who live with food allergies and reduce the likelihood they will suffer an allergic reaction while dining out," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "We're looking forward to partnering with food service workers and food establishments across the nation to help them better understand the challenges people with food allergies face and teach them how to prevent allergic reactions among their customers so they can become FARECheck-approved."

The original FARECheck program offered review and certification of allergen training programs provided by food service companies. The expanded FARECheck program continues to offer that certification, adding new on-demand and instructor-led training options provided by FARE and an onsite audit program.

FARECheck will now offer multiple levels of recognition based on new safety and review standards, including:

FARECheck Trained, awarded when an individual staff member has completed training provided by or approved by FARE.

FARECheck Silver, awarded when at least 90 percent of a food establishment's workforce has been trained in food allergy safety.

FARECheck Gold, awarded when, in addition to achieving FARECheck Silver status, food establishments also undergo a food service policy review and an annual onsite audit.

In launching the new FARECheck program, Sodexo, which serves more than 100 million people each day, has committed to become FARECheck's first Gold-level partner.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Gold-level partner and more importantly, proud of the positive impact on health, safety, and well-being that will come as a result of this partnership," said Quintina Reddington RDN, LDN, National Manager of Nutrition, NORAM Universities and K-12 Schools Segments, Sodexo. "Working in tandem, we're forwarding food allergy advocacy and improving Quality of Life."

"We are so thrilled that Sodexo has stepped forward to be part of this effort and to become our first Gold-level partner," said Gable. "We are grateful to them and their employees around the country for their commitment to the health and safety of those with food allergies."

FARE is reaching out to raise awareness of this crucial program among food service partners. Learn more about this vital advancement in safe and inclusive food service for those with food allergies at foodallergy.org/farecheck.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE, visit our Living Teal™ YouTube channel , or www.foodallergy.org .

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

