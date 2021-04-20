Fareportal and Klook Join Forces on Consumer Travel Experience

Fareportal boosts vacation traveler access to planning and booking in-destination activities. Tweet this

The agreement underlines Fareportal's commitment to providing a comprehensive travel booking platform to the vacationing public, including access to shows & attractions, tours, activities, food & dining and special events worldwide.

Kunz-Cho continues, "We evaluated many options and are confident that Klook provides the highest quality content available in the travel & activities space. Since 2014, they have established themselves as a global leader in vacation activity planning."

"We are delighted to partner with Fareportal and to bring the best things-to-do and services to CheapOair and One Travel customers across the globe. The need to explore and discover new experiences remains strong despite current restrictions and this integration will provide customers with a more seamless and mobile-first experience," said Gianluigi Bazzini, Associate Director, Global Partnerships & Affiliates, Klook.

The content is now available on CheapOair and will be expanded to One Travel in the coming months. This expansion happens as the travel industry continues to experience increasing interest in 2021 travel from the American consumer.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.



About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook is a world-leading travel and leisure booking platform. Klook empowers users around the world to discover and book the best experiences and services anywhere, anytime. It provides a seamless way for users to explore popular attractions, tours, local transportation, food and beverage, and unique experiences at home or around the world on Klook's website and award-winning app (consecutive Best of Year awarded by Google Play and Apple App Store). Each day, users indulge in their wanderlust and spontaneity through over 100,000 offerings in more than 400 destinations.



Klook's services are available in 14 languages, supporting 41 currencies. Get inspired by Klook at www.klook.com , the company blog , or @Klook .

