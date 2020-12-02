Fareportal Expands Affirm Relationship - Offers Zero Percent APR to Qualifying CheapOair Consumers!

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, Fareportal , the travel technology company powering CheapOair and OneTravel , has successfully partnered with Affirm , a more transparent and flexible alternative to credit cards, to allow customers to seamlessly pay for flights over time. Today the companies announced the expansion of their relationship with the introduction of zero percent APR financing to qualifying CheapOair consumers . This gives customers even greater access to travel by allowing them to book flights now and pay over time, in some cases with no interest, and no concern of hidden fees or late fees.

CheapOair customers can select Affirm as a payment option at checkout and check eligibility without impacting their credit score. A decision is made in seconds and if approved, customers can split the cost of their purchase into monthly payments. With the introduction of zero percent APR financing for some bookings, consumers are able to even more affordably book travel with the flexibility to pay over time on a monthly payment schedule that works best for them.

"Timing on the introduction of zero percent APR financing for our customers could not be better," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO at Fareportal. "For many, the cost of required travel can be daunting. With zero percent APR financing through Affirm, we can provide another affordable travel booking option."

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android , by phone, or live chat.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 5.6 million consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,500 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders .

