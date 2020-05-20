Fareportal Scores Two Gold Stevies in 2020 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, achieved top honors in the 18th annual American Business Awards in two categories: Communications Department of the Year and Product Management Team of the Year.

The American Business Awards, or the Stevies, were created in 2002 to honor the achievements of organizations and professionals in the USA. It is one of the premier business awards organizations in the U.S. and features a variety of categories to recognize all areas of the workplace. The 2020 competition included 3,600 nominations and entries were judged by a panel of 230 respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

"We are extremely proud of our work and it is such an honor to have our team's achievements recognized with not only one but two gold Stevie® awards," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal.

Fareportal's Communications Department created a multi-platform campaign around "National Cheap Flight Day", an unofficial holiday that is anecdotally regarded as the cheapest day of the year to buy airline tickets. Their efforts included internal and external communications across multiple channels including social, blogs, public relations, email, and broadcast media that successfully reached millions of consumers

"We believe in the power of integrated storytelling, and really enjoyed creating and executing this campaign for our CheapOair brand. Winning a Gold Stevie® is a big honor for the entire team," said Kathi Moore, Fareportal VP of Branding & Communications.

The Product Management team earned their gold distinction by successfully bringing together and coordinating a multi-continent team to achieve an innovative and streamlined booking process for CheapOair and One Travel desktop and mobile consumers.

"Our primary focus has always been achieving excellence through collaboration across our international team of immensely talented professionals. Our efforts resulted in the creation of several travel booking innovation products that resulted in a stellar user experience," remarked Murat Yilmaz, Fareportal VP of Product.

"Our goal was to reduce the work involved in booking a trip and to present our customers with the best deals based on their overt and inferred preferences, creating a hassle free traveling booking experience," added Michael Nuciforo, VP of Digital at Fareportal.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

