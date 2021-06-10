Faretrotter Launches 'Safe Travel Map' Tool For US Travelers Seeking Trips Abroad

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faretrotter, a multimodal travel company that helps travelers search flights, trains, and buses between international cities, today announces the launch of its new Safe Travel Map. Aimed to help American travelers feel more confident traveling abroad again post-COVID-19, the new product feature on Faretrotter's website will provide the latest information that travelers need to know when planning their upcoming trips to foreign countries.

"As international borders begin to reopen to American travelers this summer, prospective visitors are in need of specific, detailed information on which countries they can travel to and what it's like in the country once they are there," said Justin Hill, Founder of Faretrotter. "With our new Safe Travel Map, we offer travelers a unique tool to see where they can visit now and what they will be able to experience when visiting. We want to help visitors be better informed when planning their trips, as just because they can technically cross the border does not mean that everything in the country will be back to normal."