"Farewelling" Online Platform Launches To Transform Funeral Industry

With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 daily and funerals set to increase from 2.5 million to 3.5 million annually by 2030 ( National Funeral Directors Association ), the $24 billion funeral industry is not a dying market. Yet, the conversation around death hasn't evolved. The brand hopes to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to not only provide resources and inspiration, but permission to create a send-off that is fitting of the individual.

The Farewelling platform offers free assistance for those currently planning a funeral or end-of-life celebration, as well as those who want to make future plans for themselves or a loved one. The site will include planning articles and blog content offering advice and inspiration, personalized checklists and detailed provider listings, making it easy to plan a unique farewelling. A highlight of Farewelling is a thought-provoking podcast featuring interviews with industry experts, regular people and notable figures – such as humorist and correspondent Mo Rocca, who's just released his book "Mobituaries" based on his podcast of the same name – and unique content such as interviewees' preferred playlists and "final fashion" selections for their own funerals. The brand will also offer fee-based Farewelling Bespoke Services, enabling people to enlist the co-founders to produce a one-of-a-kind "farewelling."

The duo breathing new life into the industry of death are women who don't appear to fit the mold. Looking more fashionista than funeral industry figurehead, NYC-based Bussen and Karansky both fell into the business of death by happenstance. The untimely death of Karansky's father led her to recognize her flair for helping others cope with grief and providing unique send-offs. She pursued her passion working at an elite Manhattan funeral home, which she detailed in her memoir Good Mourning. Similarly, entertaining guru and author Bussen began to explore the category when her sister received a cancer diagnosis, forcing her to confront the possibility of death.

Together they recognized that there was no central resource for fresh ideas and guidance to help people at all stages and ages plan for their final wishes or decide the best path for their loved ones. Parlaying their experience, they partnered to create the platform they each wish they'd had during their respective journeys.

"As a generally happy person who celebrates life daily as a wedding planner, I was hesitant to pivot from love to death," said Karen Bussen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Farewelling. "But the more I pursued it, I realized there were many similarities between these life events and a real opportunity to help others navigate this important yet often overlooked waypoint on our path as individuals. I hope to shift the paradigm of the end-of-life experience to help people not only honor their loved ones who have died, but to embrace life while they're living."

Elizabeth Meyer Karansky, Farewelling's Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, hopes to change the conversation. "Removing the stigma around speaking about and planning for death will hopefully reinforce that taking control of end-of-life decisions can be empowering and even comforting," said Karansky. "Our goal is to connect people with the tools they need to become educated consumers so they can easily personalize their own celebrations and spark meaningful conversations around a taboo topic."

Additional partnerships with industry providers from legal services to travel brands and decor will be unveiled in the future.

