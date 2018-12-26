Farlong JointEase is Available on Amazon

"We are happy to have JointEase for sale on Amazon," said Jing Struve, Farlong CEO. "Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to create condition-specific products that use Eastern and Western natural botanical ingredients."

The major ingredients in JointEase are well-established nutrients that support joint and bone health including pure glucosamine HCL, chondroitin sulfate, and patented UC-II® brand undenatured type II collagen, which is the primary structural protein of cartilage.

All Farlong products are made under GMP standards, and some of the company's most popular items that will soon be for sale on Amazon include:

InnerPure® Weight Management. This product helps consumers relieve constipation, manage weight, reinforce vital energy and cleanse toxins from the body. It also promotes normal bowel movement and tonifies skin.

Brain Health with LifeFlower® Breviscapine. The major ingredient of this supplement is scutellarin, which has been traditionally used to help improve blood circulation to the brain. This product also helps support memory and clarity, improve cognitive function, protect neurons from ischemic stroke and improve cerebrovascular and cardiovascular health.

Heart Health with NotoGinseng extract which helps promote cardiovascular health, supports healthy cholesterol levels, blood pressure and blood sugar that are already within normal ranges.

Farlong is a nutraceutical company that was incorporated in California in 1998. Its professional staff specializes in pharmaceutical and medical R&D, acupuncture and science.

"Farlong's goal is to provide Americans with the benefits of natural healing through the combination of ancient remedies and modern technology," Struve said.

For more information on Farlong, visit www.farlong.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Farlong

Related Links

http://www.farlong.com

