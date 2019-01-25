Farlong Nutritional Supplements Coming to StackedNutrition.com

"We are extremely pleased to hear that StackedNutrition.com will be carrying our condition-specific remedies," said Farlong CEO Jing Struve. "Our supplements update traditional Chinese medicine that has been used in the Far East for more than 1,800 years."

Farlong develops supplements for common health problems that many people face:

InnerPure Weight Management, which is an herbal supplement that helps consumers manage weight, reinforce vital energy and cleanse toxins from the body. It also promotes normal bowel movement.

Brain Advanced Support with Breviscapine (≥90% scutellarin), which was developed to improve memory, clarity, focus and cognitive function.

Heart Advanced Support with NotoGinseng Extract (≥85% notoginseng total saponins), which helps cardiovascular system function.

"We have developed more than 20 condition-specific dietary supplements that address joint problems, brain and heart health, digestion issues and the immune system," said Struve, who added that Farlong has antioxidant and anti-aging products, as well.

Other Farlong products will soon be on sale at StackedNutrition.com as well:

InnerPure Colon Detox, which supports healthy bowel movement and digestive system function.

JointEast with UC-II, which is a modern Western supplement created to deliver rapid results to alleviate joint discomfort.

Hormone Balance, which helps relieve hot flashes, anxiety and mood swings and helps improve sleep.

Astaxanthin, which is a natural antioxidant.

Prostrate Health, which promotes prostate and urinary tract health.

Farlong is a nutraceutical company that was incorporated in California in 1998. Its professional staff specializes in pharmaceutical and medical research and development, acupuncture and science. All Farlong products are made under GMP standards.

"At Farlong, we want to give Americans the benefits of natural healing by combining ancient remedies with modern technology," Struve said.

