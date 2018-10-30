Farlong Pharmaceutical attends SupplySide® West in November

The SupplySide® West is an event where about 16,000 buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries can exhibit their ingredients and products. This year, it will take place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas from November 6 to November 10. Farlong Pharmaceutical will be located in booth #5738.

"We are very excited to attend this year's SupplySide® West to exhibit two of our most popular products," Jing Struve, Farlong Pharmaceutical CEO, said. "We will be explaining the science and strategy behind the development of the LifeFlower and NotoGinseng™ formula to educate attendees about the benefits of these two unique products."

Lifeflower® Breviscapine (Scutellarin) is a natural compound extracted from Erigeron Breviscapus, which contains more than 90 percent of Scutellarin. It increases brain circulation, improves memory and promotes development of new blood vessels.

"Recent studies suggest that Breviscapine has therapeutic effects in cerebrovascular and cardiovascular accidents, and it also protects against neurodegeneration, inflammation and cell death," Struve said.

Ginseng Plus® NotoGinseng™ extract is the natural compound from Panax Notoginseng roots, which contain more than 85 percent of total saponins, including Notoginsenoside R1, Ginsenosides Rb1, Rg1, Rd, Re, and Rb2. It promotes blood circulation of the heart and the brain. Recent studies discovered that Notoginseng Total Saponins have broad-spectrum therapeutic effects, including protecting neuro and cardiovascular systems, supporting blood pressure and cholesterol control and promoting immune system as well.

Another benefit of both products is that they are light in color, tasteless and odorless. In addition, both blend well in foods, beverages and other dietary supplements.

"The ingredients can be used in many products, including powder mixes, baked goods, nutraceutical-containing confections, like chews and bars; and nutraceutical-infused beverages like waters, teas and carbonated protein drinks," Struve said.

Other included in Farlong Pharmaceutical's product line are: InnerPure® Colon Detox, InnerPure Weight Management, LiverPure Detox, Hormone Balance, Prostate Health and Astaxanthin.

