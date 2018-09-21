Farlong Pharmaceutical returns from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

From September 30 to October 4, Farlong Pharmaceutical showcased its products to top retail buyers at the Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS), which took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Clifs Resort. The company presented two lines of products, including InnerPure® Weight Management, Heart NotoGinseng™ Extract, Brain Lifeflower® Breviscapine, InnerPure® Colon Detox, LiverPure Detox, Hormone Balance, Prostate Health and Astaxanthin.

"We are very happy with the results we got from this event regarding it was our first time at the event," Jing Struve, Farlong CEO, said. "Farlong had the opportunity to discuss its products with buyers from top retailers in the US in a closed-door meeting, which allowed the brand to share the benefits of each of its unique ingredients. We're excited to see what this event brings for the upcoming years!"

Farlong Pharmaceutical is a herbal medicine and supplement company that was introduced to California around 1998. With professionals who specialize in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical R&D, medical, clinical, acupuncture and science, Farlong Pharmaceutical dedicates to bringing the essence of oriental medicine to the Western hemisphere.

"Brain Health with LifeFlower® Breviscapine has more than 90 percent of scutellarin, which has been traditionally used in China to help improve blood circulation to the brain," Struve said. "This product also helps support memory and clarity, improve cognitive function, protect neurons from ischemic stroke and improve cerebrovascular and cardiovascular health."

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information on Farlong Pharmaceutical visit www.farlong.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Farlong Pharmaceutical

Related Links

http://www.farlong.com

