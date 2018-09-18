Farlong Pharmaceutical will attend ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies, like Farlong Pharmaceutical represented by Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez, will have the opportunity to network with major retail buyers in private sessions to present their products. The event will take place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

The first line of products includes InnerPure® Weight Management, Heart NotoGinseng™ Extract, Brain Lifeflower® Breviscapine and the second product line includes InnerPure® Colon Detox, LiverPure Detox, Hormone Balance, Prostate Health and Astaxanthin.

"Americans can trust all of our products because they are science-based and clinically studied," Jing Struve, Farlong Pharmaceutical CEO, said. "People can actually feel the results Farlong Pharmaceutical products are supposed to deliver."

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more. Some of the major retailers include Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, GNC, Harris Teeter, LuckyVitamin.com, Meijer, Sam's Club, The Fresh Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Whole Foods and more.

"Farlong Pharmaceutical products are geared to serving both functions," Struve said. "They work as prevention and also as treatment depending on the individual and what his or her medical professional suggests."

