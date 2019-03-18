Farlong to Showcase its Nutritional Supplements at Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

Farlong, which expanded sales throughout America last year, will showcase some of its most popular remedies at the Orlando event.

"We are pleased about introducing many of our remedies to buyers from the major retailers and outlets in the United States," said Farlong CEO Jing Struve. "We think the buyers will be interested in our supplements which are based on traditional Chinese medicine that has been used in the Far East for more than 1,800 years."

Some of Farlong's most popular supplements for common health problems are:

InnerPure Weight Management, which is an herbal supplement that helps consumers control weight, reinforce vital energy, promote normal bowel movement and cleanse toxins from the body.

Brain Advanced Support with Breviscapine (≥90% scutellarin), which was developed to improve general brain health, memory, clarity, focus and cognitive function.

Heart Advanced Support with NotoGinseng Extract (≥85% Notoginseng total saponins), which helps cardiovascular system function.

InnerPure Colon Detox, which supports healthy bowel movement and digestive system function.

JointEase with UC-II, which is a modern Western supplement formulated to deliver rapid results to alleviate joint discomfort.

Farlong is a nutraceutical company that was incorporated in California in 1998. Its professional staff specializes in pharmaceutical and medical research and development, acupuncture and science. All Farlong products are made under GMP standards.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"This another step toward expanding our market," Struve said.

