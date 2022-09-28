Farm Automated Weather Stations Market to Record a CAGR of 7.09%, Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Caipos GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Automated Weather Stations Market by Product (Battery-based and Cable-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the farm automated weather stations market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 29687.41 thousand. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2022-2026

The farm automated weather stations market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ambient LLC, Airmar Technology Corp., Campbell Scientific Inc., Caipos GmbH, Davis Instruments Corp., Cimel Electronique SAS, DTN LLC, Delta-T Devices Ltd., Instrumex, Environmental Measurements Ltd., METER Group Inc. USA, Kaizen Imperial, Onset Computer Corp., Calpeda Spa, Pessl Instruments GmbH, Optical Scientific Inc., Vaisala Oyj, PULSONIC, and Yuktix Technologies. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sensors in automatic weather stations such as wind speed and wind direction sensor, soil moisture sensor, and solar radiation sensor.

Caipos GmbH - The company offers weather stations and data loggers, sensors, software, and systems.

Campbell Scientific Inc. - The company offers automated weather stations such as WEATHERPAKM Mobile, WxPRO, and MetPRO, which provide an integrated system of components that are used to measure, monitor, and study the weather and climate.

Cimel Electronique SAS - The company offers automated weather station devices such as photometers, LiDARs, radiometers, and CimAGRO.

Davis Instruments Corp. - The company offers personal weather stations such as Vantage Vue and Vantage Pro2.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the farm automated weather stations market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing application of smart agriculture methods is driving the farm automated weather stations market growth. However, factors such as high ownership costs for farm AWS may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into battery-based and cable-based . The battery-based segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

. The segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Agroscience Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The agroscience market share is expected to increase by USD 24.02 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Farm Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The farm equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 33.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29687.41 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Airmar Technology Corp., Ambient LLC, Caipos GmbH, Campbell Scientific Inc., Cimel Electronique SAS, Davis Instruments Corp., Delta-T Devices Ltd., DTN LLC, Environmental Measurements Ltd., Instrumex, Kaizen Imperial, METER Group Inc. USA, Calpeda Spa, Onset Computer Corp., Optical Scientific Inc., Pessl Instruments GmbH, PULSONIC, Vaisala Oyj, and Yuktix Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

