Farm Bureau Financial Services Brings on $100 Million Wealth Management Advisor Ann Frigon

"As an advisor, the unique opportunity to grow my business by partnering with established local Farm Bureau agents is a huge benefit, which made joining the Farm Bureau Financial Services team an easy decision for me," said Ann Frigon, Wealth Management Advisor. "Farm Bureau Financial Services is disrupting the traditional approach to wealth management by bringing together financial planning, risk management and lower fees to ultimately help client/members achieve their long-term financial goals, and that is something I am extremely passionate about."

Ann brings 25 years of financial industry experience to the Farm Bureau Financial Services team. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) with a law degree (JD) and a Masters in tax law (LLM). Ann graduated from the University of Kansas, Washburn Law School and the University of Missouri at Kansas City and has spent most of her life in Kansas. She is a member the Dodge City United Methodist Church, and active in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We're thrilled to have Ann join the Farm Bureau Financial Services team and know our client/members and agents will benefit from her experience and knowledge of wealth management services," said Mat Gleason, Head of Wealth Management division. "Ann brings a proven track record of providing superior client service to the wealth management advisor team we are building."

Wealth Management Advisors at Farm Bureau Financial Services have the freedom to build their business independently while enjoying the stability, support and benefits of being a part of the larger Farm Bureau Financial Services team. With fully staffed offices and covered expenses, advisors have direct access to a wide array of resources, leading-edge technology, and extensive research available to support their business and their client/members.

Farm Bureau Advisors are given immediate access to professionally-crafted, compliance approved materials including:

A customizable advisor website

Turnkey marketing programs and materials

Advertising and marketing collateral

Sales literature

Stationery packages

To learn more about becoming a Farm Bureau Wealth Management Advisor, please visit https://www.beafarmbureauwma.com/

Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC+ +Affiliates

About Farm Bureau Financial Services

Farm Bureau Financial Services offers a full suite of insurance and financial services products to client/members in 14 western and Midwestern states. Our exclusive, multi-state agent force provides a personalized approach to insurance products including auto, home, life, farm/ranch, business and more. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. Founded 80 years ago to serve the needs of farmers and ranchers, Farm Bureau Financial Services has grown to be one of the most comprehensive financial services providers in the market today. Learn more about us by visiting us at www.fbfs.com, www.facebook.com/farmbureaufinancialservices, or www.youtube.com/FarmBureauFinclSvcs.

