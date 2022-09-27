Farm Equipment Market to record USD 33.65 Bn growth; Evolving Opportunities with AGCO Corp. and Argo Tractors Spa

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The farm equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 33.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by vendors, dealer sales of agricultural agriculture and farm machinery, government initiatives and subsidies for agriculture, the share of agriculture in GDP, and farm mechanization rate among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Farm Equipment Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the expansion of arable land. Countries such as India, China, Sub-Saharan Africa, South America, and the Caribbean have witnessed an increase in the availability of arable land over recent years. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the arable land is expected to increase from 262 million hectares in 2015 to 288 million hectares by 2030. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for food, which is compelling farmers to expand the cultivation area. All these factors are increasing the demand for farm equipment, which is fostering the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the rising deployment of equipment and technologies for precision farming is anticipated to further boost the growth of the farm equipment market. However, rapidly changing emission norms and mandates will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global farm equipment market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors compete among themselves as they try to increase their market shares. Players in the market are competing by providing differentiated products either based on quality or service. Existing vendors in the market focus on increasing their consumer base to increase their market shares. Key players undertake strategies such as new product launches, research and development (R&D), expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Several vendors in the market are investing significantly in R&D, which increases the competitive intensity. However, the market involves high operating costs for vendors. Thus, it is dominated by large players that are equal in size. Therefore, the global farm equipment market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as dominant players in the market.

AGCO Corp.

Argo Tractors Spa

Brohawk exports

Bucher Industries AG

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere and Co.

Duravant LLC

ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Kubota Corp.

LEMKEN GmbH and Co. KG

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Maschio Gaspardo Spa

SDF SpA

Sitrex spa

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

Vaderstad AB

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Farm Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Implement - size and forecast 2021-2026

Combines - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sprayer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bale - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the implement segment will be significant over the forecast period. The rising preference for more sophisticated, larger, and more powerful models is driving the growth of the segment.

Farm Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will observe significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Farm Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., Argo Tractors Spa, Brohawk exports, Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Duravant LLC, ISEKI and Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kubota Corp., LEMKEN GmbH and Co. KG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo Spa, SDF SpA, Sitrex spa, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Vaderstad AB, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

