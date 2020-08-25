Farm Journal Field Days Sets New Industry Standard for Farm Shows in 2020 and Beyond

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If someone had asked Farm Journal CEO Andy Weber 12 months ago to predict the future of farm shows, he would have eagerly volunteered the days were numbered for the traditional mass-marketing platform as farmers become more discerning with their time and as brands continue to demand more precision and ROI from marketing activities. What he might not have predicted was that Farm Journal, as agriculture's largest business information and media company, would be driving the industry's adoption of these wholesale changes months later.

"Farm Journal Field DaysTM is our Plan A," Weber said. "We have accelerated the inevitable changes to a traditional and time-worn mass-marketing medium to accommodate the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic. Through that process, we have invented a hybrid farm show concept that not only works in uncertain times, but also accommodates the specialized needs of today's farmers and ranchers and the brands that serve them beyond 2020."

Farm Journal Field Days kicks off farm show season today with an innovative program that delivers farmers and ranchers the ideas and innovation they need to be competitive without the physical limitations and restrictions of a live event. But it is not a three-days-and-done experience. Content will be available 24/7/365 with new information and resources added throughout the year, so producers don't have to miss an experience or key information, as they might at a traditional farm show. It's available virtually all the time to producers around the world.

The Farm Journal Field Days hybrid experience elevates the event to a more inclusive global audience, which will grow exponentially over time. In addition, exhibitors will get more pre-qualified producer leads and specific data on attendees interested in learning about and purchasing products.

Highlights of the three-day event include:

Virtual main stage featuring speakers and product demonstrations.

Learning pavilions tailored by interest (e.g., equipment, crops, livestock, technology, conservation, etc.).

Comments by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue .

. Interactive exhibits from agribusiness companies.

Interactive discussions with farmers and ranchers.

Live farmer roundtables about politics, policy and changing consumer preferences.

The event concludes Thursday, Aug. 27, with the #FarmON™ Benefit Concert headlined by Lee Brice, who joins a slate of top country performers, including Justin Moore, Martina McBride and Rodney Atkins, in a free virtual concert with proceeds to benefit National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund.

View the agenda: https://www.FarmJournalFieldDays.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/1850_FJFieldDays_Agenda_HS-081120.pdf

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 144 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors. Farm Journal is the majority shareholder of Machinery Pete LLC and, in 2010, established the non-profit, public charity Farm Journal Foundation. For more information, go to https://www.farmjournal.com/.

Media Contact: Susan Rhode, [email protected] or 913-213-7110

